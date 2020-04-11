1 dead, 1 in custody after Twin Falls shooting

TWIN FALLS — A suspect is in custody after police found a man who had been shot dead early Saturday morning in an apartment building in town, police say.
Twin Falls Police arrived at the scene of an altercation at about 2:30 a.m. at Fawnbrook Apartments near Fillmore Street and Pole Line Road in Twin Falls, Lt. Terry Thueson said.
"They found an adult male deceased of a gunshot wound," Thueson told the Times-News.
Police then tracked a suspect to a home at the west corner of Second Avenue and Nevada Street East.
"Because a weapon was involved, we deployed a SWAT team and secured the residence," he said. The suspect surrendered peacefully.
"We are still in the middle of processing evidence at the scene," Thueson said.
