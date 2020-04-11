1 dead, 1 in custody after Twin Falls shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after Twin Falls shooting

Shooting at Fawnbrook Apartments

A coroner van sits parked at Fawnbrook Apartments in Twin Falls the day after a fatal shooting.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A suspect is in custody after police found a man who had been shot dead early Saturday morning in an apartment building in town, police say.

Twin Falls Police arrived at the scene of an altercation at about 2:30 a.m. at Fawnbrook Apartments near Fillmore Street and Pole Line Road in Twin Falls, Lt. Terry Thueson said.

"They found an adult male deceased of a gunshot wound," Thueson told the Times-News.

Police then tracked a suspect to a home at the west corner of Second Avenue and Nevada Street East.

"Because a weapon was involved, we deployed a SWAT team and secured the residence," he said. The suspect surrendered peacefully.

"We are still in the middle of processing evidence at the scene," Thueson said.

Idaho governor vetoes bill to compensate wrongly convicted
Politics
breaking top story

Idaho governor vetoes bill to compensate wrongly convicted

  KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
  • 1

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that would have set up a process to compensate people convicted of crimes they didn't commit, but suggested he would approve future legislation that didn't put the state in court as a first step.

