Crews fighting wildfire south of Kimberly
breaking top story

Crews fighting wildfire south of Kimberly

BLM firefighters train for upcoming season

Firefighter Type 1 Mesa Heimerdinger talks about the different training exercises she's completed Tuesday, June 11, 2019, during the Bureau of Land Management fire training at Devils Corral in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — Fire crews are having a difficult time accessing a wildfire burning south of Kimberly because of the terrain.

Idaho Fire Info said Tuesday morning the Willow Fire is 13 miles south of Kimberly near Indian Springs Road was reported around midnight.

As of 9 a.m., the smouldering and creeping fire had burned about 25 acres of grass and brush.

Two hand crews have been ordered to help.

Firefighters are facing difficult conditions with a red flag warning in effect with passing thunderstorms, high winds and lightning.

