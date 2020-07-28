Crews fighting wildfire south of Kimberly

KIMBERLY — Fire crews are having a difficult time accessing a wildfire burning south of Kimberly because of the terrain.
Idaho Fire Info said Tuesday morning the Willow Fire is 13 miles south of Kimberly near Indian Springs Road was reported around midnight.
As of 9 a.m., the smouldering and creeping fire had burned about 25 acres of grass and brush.
Two hand crews have been ordered to help.
Firefighters are facing difficult conditions with a red flag warning in effect with passing thunderstorms, high winds and lightning.
