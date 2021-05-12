Crews continue to work on Wahlstrom Fire in South Hills

BURLEY — Officials say a fire that started in the South Hills south of Ross Falls was mapped Tuesday night at about 19 acres.

The Wahlstrom Fire was reported Tuesday at 12:46 p.m.

The fire is burning in steep terrain in grass, brush, and timber.

Resources are working the fire and other fire personnel will arrive Wednesday to ensure full suppression of the fire, the Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest said in a statement.

Containment is estimated to be Wednesday at 6 p.m., and the fire is expected to be under control Thursday at 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"This is an important reminder for the public that dry conditions exist out on the forest," the statement said. "With the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, it is extremely important that the public be careful with fire while out enjoying the Sawtooth National Forest."

The fire is near the area burned last fall by the Badger Fire. That fire covered more than 90,000 acres to the east of the Wahlstrom Fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0