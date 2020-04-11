Create a poster and possibly win $100
Create a poster and possibly win $100

Art & Soul of the Magic Valley
Mychel Matthews

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council invites you to create a poster for the 10th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley for a chance to win $100. Everyone is encouraged to enter.

Submissions can be in one of the following three divisions:

  • Overall Event — Highlight the 10th anniversary
  • Viewing & Voting — View the work of over 250 artists and then vote on your favorites
  • Youth Artists — Students have a chance to show their work

Submit your 14-inch-by-11-inch poster by June 1 by emailing Magicvalleyartscouncil@magicvalleyartscouncil.org.

For more information and official rules, visit MagicValleyHasArt.com

Poster contest winners will be announced at the Art & Soul of the Magic Valley Kickoff Celebration on June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

