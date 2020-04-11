Create a poster and possibly win $100

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council invites you to create a poster for the 10th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley for a chance to win $100. Everyone is encouraged to enter.
Submissions can be in one of the following three divisions:
- Overall Event — Highlight the 10th anniversary
- Viewing & Voting — View the work of over 250 artists and then vote on your favorites
- Youth Artists — Students have a chance to show their work
Submit your 14-inch-by-11-inch poster by June 1 by emailing Magicvalleyartscouncil@magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
For more information and official rules, visit MagicValleyHasArt.com
Poster contest winners will be announced at the Art & Soul of the Magic Valley Kickoff Celebration on June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.