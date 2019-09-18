EDEN — Several crashes on Interstate 84 are blocking lanes near mile markers 182 and 183, with traffic being diverted at exit 188.
Idaho State Police are responding to a number of injury crashes in the westbound lanes, according to a press release.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.