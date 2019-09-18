{{featured_button_text}}
EDEN — Several crashes on Interstate 84 are blocking lanes near mile markers 182 and 183, with traffic being diverted at exit 188.

Idaho State Police are responding to a number of injury crashes in the westbound lanes, according to a press release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

