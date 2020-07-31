Crash, stopped vehicle slow traffic on I-84 near Hazelton

HAZELTON — Idaho State Police is responding to multiple incidents on Interstate 84 east of Hazelton that are slowing traffic in both directions.
A vehicle has broken down on eastbound I-84 at milepost 195, in the construction zone. The vehicle is not blocking traffic, but motorists are slowing and there is significant backup.
And on westbound I-84 at milepost 197, a vehicle crashed, blocking the left lane. The lane is now open, but traffic is still moving slowly, ISP said at 5:55 p.m.
Return to Magicvalley.com for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.