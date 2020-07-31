You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash, stopped vehicle slow traffic on I-84 near Hazelton
0 comments
breaking

Crash, stopped vehicle slow traffic on I-84 near Hazelton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

HAZELTON — Idaho State Police is responding to multiple incidents on Interstate 84 east of Hazelton that are slowing traffic in both directions.

A vehicle has broken down on eastbound I-84 at milepost 195, in the construction zone. The vehicle is not blocking traffic, but motorists are slowing and there is significant backup.

And on westbound I-84 at milepost 197, a vehicle crashed, blocking the left lane. The lane is now open, but traffic is still moving slowly, ISP said at 5:55 p.m.

Return to Magicvalley.com for updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News