Crash report reveals details about ISP trooper crash

JEROME — A woman, late getting to work, pulled her vehicle onto Interstate 84, although reports say her driver’s license was suspended.

That same morning, a Idaho State Police trooper responded to a report of a semi-truck on fire on the interstate — to help with traffic control — without the aid of a safety vest.

The lives of Sgt. Mike Wendler and Jerome resident Emina Hukic are now connected after a crash that left the ISP trooper critically injured and the woman facing three misdemeanor charges.

An Idaho Vehicle Collision Report obtained by the Time-News describes details of the Sept. 8 crash.

Wendler and several other ISP troopers responded to a report that morning of a truck fire at milepost 168. A short time later, Wendler was outside his vehicle, assisting with traffic control.

Meanwhile, Hukic was driving her 2012 Hyundai Sonata to Twin Falls via I-84 to get to her job at a Twin Falls bank, she told investigators. Beforehand, a train was blocking traffic, prompting her to take Exit 165 instead of Exit 168 that she normally uses.

She texted her boss that she’d be late for work.

Hukic told investigators that she saw emergency lights when she was just west of the 168 overpass.

Witnesses say Hukic was initially in the left-hand lane but braked and veered into the right-hand lane, where Wendler was using hand motions directing motorists.

The impact threw Wendler an estimated 15 feet into the air and back 30 feet, next to a Jerome City Fire Department truck. Firefighters rendered first aid and Wendler was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Hukic eventually admitted to police that she snapped a photo of the police lights prior to the crash, reports say, and deleted it after the crash because she didn’t want anyone to think that she intentionally struck the ISP trooper.

She initially told police that she looked down to look at a notification on her phone, and when she looked up, she had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of her, reports say.

On Sept. 29, Hukic was charged with three misdemeanors: Reckless driving, destroying evidence, and driving without privileges. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a pre-trial conference has been set for Nov. 28.

The charge of driving without privileges stems from a DUI conviction to which she pleaded guilty on March 28, court records say. She lost driving privileges for 90 days after but she didn’t apply for reinstatement of her driver’s license until Sept. 13, five days after the collision with Wendler, the police report said.

Investigators said she didn’t show any visible signs of impairment after the crash involving Wendler.

The police report indicates Wendler was not wearing a safety vest, but wore his black uniform and a trooper hat. The ISP didn’t immediately respond to questions.

Wendler continues to make progress after he returned to his Twin Falls home Oct. 1, sooner than first anticipated by doctors.

“We have been home for 3 weeks today,” Wendler’s wife, Amy, posted Saturday on a GoFundMe page. “I have to say it has gone fast compared to the 3 weeks in the hospital but, considering we were supposed to be there for months, we will take it.”

She added that her husband is learning the importance of rest.

“Michael had a few very down evenings this week while thinking about the future,” Amy wrote, “but they ended in gratefulness to just be alive.”

Near the conclusion of her post, she said prayers are being “heard and answered.”

“This modern day miracle isn’t over,” she wrote.