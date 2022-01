JEROME — Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93 that sent one person to the hospital.

ISP said a southbound 1995 Toyota Corolla ran the red light on U.S. 93 at Golf Course Road at 7:25 a.m. and hit a 2017 Subaru Outback.

The driver of the Corolla, a 73-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital.

The Outback was driven by a 63-year-old man.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0