Crash near Timmerman Rest Area sends 3 to hospital

BELLVUE — Three people were sent to hospitals after a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 75 near the Timmerman Rest Area in Blaine County.

Blane County Sheriff deputies responded to responded to the crash at about 2:30 p.m. and determined that Bomi Kang, 63, of Van Nuys, California, was driving east on U.S. 20 in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee with her husband, Shungneng Kang, 55, the department said in a Monday Facebook post.

The Jeep failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the junction and was struck by Shere Herrera, 42 of Twin Falls, who was traveling north on Idaho 75 in a 2015 Peterbilt truck with two trailers.

Bomi Kang was flown to Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Shungneng Kang and Shere Herrera were both taken by ambulances to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

The Jeep received substantial damage from the crash. The Peterbilt truck had moderate damage but was able to be driven from the scene.

It was determined that Shungneng Kang and Shere Herrera were wearing seat belts. Deputies were unable to determine if Bomi Kang was wearing a seat belt due to her injuries.

