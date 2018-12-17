ROGERSON — Two Magic Valley residents died early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 93 south of Rogerson.
According to the Idaho State Police, the men, Samuel Gutierrez Marin, 43, of Jerome, and German Nava-Zamora, 46, of Twin Falls, died at the scene after a southbound semi-truck driven by Prabhdeep Maan, 27, of Fresno, Calif., was passing another vehicle and struck their northbound 2006 Volvo S40 at about 4:15 a.m.
Gutierrez Marin was the driver of the car, ISP said.
The northbound lane was blocked for almost five hours while crews cleared the scene.
All occupants were wearing seat belts.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
