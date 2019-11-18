KIMBERLY — A two-vehicle crash Sunday night resulted in the death of a juvenile.
Idaho State Police responded to the incident on Idaho Highway 50 at 3800 East shortly after 7 p.m., according to an ISP statement.
A 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Aaron Estrada Arizmedi, 37, of Rupert, was traveling east on Idaho 50 when it was hit at the intersection by a 2008 Honda Civic driving on 3800 East.
The Honda's driver, William Presba, 45, of Twin Falls, failed to yield, causing the collision, ISP said.
A juvenile in the Envoy was thrown from the vehicle and later died at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Estrada Arizmedi, his passenger Elena Pedraza, 42, of Rupert, along with the juvenile were driven by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Idaho State Police has not released any information about Presba's condition after the crash or about other juveniles who were involved. ISP has not responded to requests for more information.
Idaho 50 was blocked for more than four hours while the investigation was completed.
