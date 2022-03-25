Crash kills Gooding woman on Friday

GOODING — A woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Idaho Highway 46 near milepost 116 in Gooding County, police say.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash involving a 2007 Freightliner hauling a trailer loaded with manure and a 2205 Dodge Dakota, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Gooding.

At 1:52 p.m., a 58-year-old Gooding man was westbound on 1400 South in the Freightliner when he struck the woman's pickup, the ISP said in a statement. It appears that the driver of the Freightliner ran a stop sign.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The woman was wearing a seatbelt; the man was not.

Evidence indicates that drugs may have been involved in the crash, police said.

Highway 46 was blocked for about two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0