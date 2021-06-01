 Skip to main content
Crash kills 2 near Fairfield
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

FAIRFIELD — Two people died in a crash early Tuesday near Fairfield.

Craig S. Caldwell, 52, of Oregon City, Oregon, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 in a 1999 Chevrolet Astro van at about 1 a.m. when he crossed the center line near milepost 142, about 10 miles west of Fairfield.

The van hit a 2015 Ram 1500 pickup driven by Lancey N. Robbins, 22, of Melba, who was traveling west.

Caldwell and a passenger died at the scene. Caldwell’s passenger Frank Brunetto, 53, of Oregon City, was flown Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Caldwell’s next of kin has been notified.

Robbins was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Robbin’s passenger, Andrew Leon, 23, of Meridian, taken by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

All lanes of U.S. 20 were blocked for about six hours.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

