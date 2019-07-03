HAILEY — Two women were injured Tuesday afternoon in a collision.
Aurelia Sproule, 63, of Ketchum was attempting to turn south onto Idaho Highway 75 from Ohio Gulch Road in a 2004 Honda Element when she drove into the path of a northbound 2011 Nissan Murano, driven by Lindy R. Brewer, 68, of Hailey, according to a report from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
Brewer's vehicle struck Sproule's on the driver's side, and Sproule, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of her car when it spun around.
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Wood River Fire and Rescue, and Ketchum Fire Department responded to the crash shortly before 3 p.m.
Both drivers were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. Brewer was treated and released with minor injuries. Sproule was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and is listed in the intensive care unit.
Traffic on Idaho 75 was impacted for more than an hour, according to the sheriff's report.
The crash remains under investigation.
