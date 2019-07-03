{{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — The Idaho Transportation Department has reported a crash at milepost 204.4 on Interstate 84 just west of Heyburn.

Westbound lanes are blocked, according to the ITD website.

The crash is between Exit 208 for Idaho Highway 27 and Exit 201 for Kasota Road.

