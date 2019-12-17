{{featured_button_text}}
US 30 crash

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, respond to a crash on U.S. 30 at 3400 East on Tuesday.

 COURTESY TWIN FALLS SHERIFF'S OFFICE

KIMBERLY — Emergency crews responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 30 at 3400 East closed the highway west of Kimberly, Idaho State Police said.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says an air ambulance has landed on the highway.

The westbound lanes of the road reopened just before 9 a.m., ISP said.

