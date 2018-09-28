HAGERMAN — A one-vehicle crash has closed the southbound lane of U.S. 30 near milepost 182 south of Hagerman in Gooding County, a supervisor with the Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center said early Friday afternoon.
The crash — at about 12:35 p.m. — initially closed both lanes, but the northbound lane was reopened at about 1:15 p.m.
No other information is available at this time.
Return to Magicvalley.com for updates.
