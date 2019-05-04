CAREY — The Idaho State Police and Blaine County Sheriff's Office are investigating a Saturday morning crash on US 20 at milepost 191, west of Carey.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are blocked. More information will be released as it becomes available.
