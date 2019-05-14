HAZELTON — Shortly after 3 p.m., Idaho State Police reported officers are investigating a multiple vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 192.
The westbound lanes near Hazelton are completely blocked and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their travel.
Check back later at Magicvalley.com for updates.
