Try 1 month for 99¢

Update: The road was opened after 11:30 a.m.

BUHL — A crash in front of the Valley Country Store is blocking traffic on U.S. Highway 30.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. The westbound lane is blocked at this time, the agency said in a statement.

The Buhl Police Department warned people in a Facebook post to expect delays and avoid the area for at least an hour. Police and Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies are rerouting westbound traffic into Buhl at 1600 East.

This story will be updated at magicvalley.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Load comments