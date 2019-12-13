HAZELTON — Westbound Interstate 84 was blocked Friday morning because of a crash about a mile west of Hazelton, the Idaho Transportation Department says.
The crash was reported at 7:55 a.m. between exits 194 and 188.
As of 10 a.m., the interstate was again open.
No other information was immediately available.
