Hagerman crash
A crash is pictured Tuesday on U.S. 30 near Hagerman. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE POLICE

HAGERMAN — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash Tuesday morning near Hagerman. Both lanes of U.S. 30 are blocked.

The crash was reported at 18764 U.S. 30 in Twin Falls County, ISP said in a statement at 7:34 a.m.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

