Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

HAZELTON — A crash on Interstate 84 has blocked eastbound traffic.

The incident involved two vehicles and took place near mile marker 195, east of Hazelton.

A medical helicopter from Air St. Luke's has been dispatched to the scene.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story, return to Magicvalley.com for more.

