GOODING — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash blocking traffic in both directions on Idaho Highway 46. The accident is near milepost 109, approximately 3 miles south of Gooding. 

The accident was reported at 9 p.m. Friday night.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. Return to Magicvalley.com for updates.

