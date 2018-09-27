Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Idaho State Police
Buy Now

Idaho State Police at a crop-dusting airplane crash in Hazelton, July 28, 2014.

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

MURTAUGH — A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on 3200 North just west of Murtaugh Lake County Park, police said Thursday morning. 

Idaho State Police is responding to the crash at 4475 East and 3200 North.

Check back later for updates at Magicvalley.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
2
2

Tags

Load comments