{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
File Photo

SHOSHONE — A crash at Idaho Highway 75 and 420 North has the latter roadway completely blocked north of Shoshone.

Idaho State Police are at the scene investigating the incident, according to a statement.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Traffic is moving in both directions on Idaho 75, but drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

This story will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments