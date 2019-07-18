HEYBURN — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 84 near Heyburn.
An ISP statement said the eastbound right lane was blocked near milepost 213 at 1:45 p.m. All lanes were back open at 2:51 p.m. No other information was immediately available.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.