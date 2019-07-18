{{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 84 near Heyburn.

An ISP statement said the eastbound right lane was blocked near milepost 213 at 1:45 p.m. All lanes were back open at 2:51 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.

