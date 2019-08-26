{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: All lanes of travel are now open.

GOODING — The northbound lane is blocked on Idaho Highway 46 in Gooding County because of a crash.

Idaho State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash at Idaho Highway 46 and 2800 South.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Additional information was not immediately available.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this story.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments