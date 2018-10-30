Try 1 month for 99¢
BURLEY — East and westbound lanes are blocked Tuesday afternoon at the junction of Interstate 86 and Interstate 84 east of Burley due to a crash.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash, it said in a statement at 3:10 p.m. It involves multiple vehicles, including two semi-trucks.

ISP will release more information as it becomes available. Check Magicvalley.com for updates.

