HEYBURN — A crash Wednesday near Heyburn is blocking Idaho Highway 24 westbound.

Idaho State Police is on scene of the crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Highway 24, according to a statement from ISP.

The westbound portion of Highway 24 will be blocked for about two hours and motorists should expect delays, ISP said.

