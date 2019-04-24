HEYBURN — A crash Wednesday near Heyburn is blocking Idaho Highway 24 westbound.
Idaho State Police is on scene of the crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Highway 24, according to a statement from ISP.
The westbound portion of Highway 24 will be blocked for about two hours and motorists should expect delays, ISP said.
