UPDATE: The highway is open after three people were taken to hospitals from the crash. Click here for the latest.

PAUL — Idaho State Police is at the scene of a crash in Minidoka County on State Highway 25 at milepost 41.5, near the west end of Paul. Both lanes of travel on the highway are blocked.

