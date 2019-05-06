WENDELL — A Monday afternoon crash blocked both lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 near Wendell.
Idaho State Police is investigating the crash near milepost 146, west of Wendell, it said in a 5:20 p.m. statement.
Westbound lanes are open, but the Idaho Transportation Department officially closed both eastbound lanes from milepost 141 near Bliss to milepost 157 at Wendell.
ITD implemented a detour off of exit 141, east on U.S. 26 to Gooding, and then south on Idaho 46 to Wendell, where motorists were allowed back on to Interstate 84.
ISP said more information will be released when it becomes available.
