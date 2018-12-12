COTTEREL — A crash on Interstate 84 is blocking some eastbound travel near the port of entry and rest area south of the Interstate 86 junction, Idaho State Police said.
The crash blocked both eastbound lanes at mile 227.5, about five miles south of Interstate 86, ISP said at 8:30 a.m. One of the lanes reopened at 9:19 a.m., ISP said.
Check back later at Magicvalley.com for more information.
