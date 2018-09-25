TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police responded to a crash at Kimberly Road and Hankins Road in southeast Twin Falls that blocked traffic for about a half hour Tuesday morning.
There were no reported injuries in the crash, but eastbound traffic on Kimberly Road, which is U.S. Highway 30, had to be rerouted through the Oasis Stop and Go parking lot from about 8 a.m to 8:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.