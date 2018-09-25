Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police at a crop-dusting airplane crash in Hazelton, July 28, 2014.

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police responded to a crash at Kimberly Road and Hankins Road in southeast Twin Falls that blocked traffic for about a half hour Tuesday morning.

There were no reported injuries in the crash, but eastbound traffic on Kimberly Road, which is U.S. Highway 30, had to be rerouted through the Oasis Stop and Go parking lot from about 8 a.m to 8:30 a.m.

