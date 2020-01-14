{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

BLISS — Idaho State Police responded Tuesday night to a crash near milepost 133 of Interstate 84, west of Bliss.

All eastbound lanes were blocked from 10:25 p.m. to about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

ISP has not released any additional information about the crash.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments