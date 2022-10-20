Crapo to attend public events in Twin Falls and Hagerman

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo will participate Friday in two events open to the public.

Crapo will attend a Constituent Coffee meeting at 10 a.m. at the Bullets n’ Brew Coffee Shop in Hagerman.

This event is an opportunity for Crapo to talk with Idaho constituents at a local coffee shop to mingle, answer questions and receive input on federal issues. Local elected officials and members of the Hagerman Chamber of Commerce local business owners will be in attendance.

“Bullets ' N Brew is excited to provide an opportunity for civic engagement with Senator Crapo for citizens in our community and surrounding communities,” owner Gary Mode said.

Crapo will then join Twin Falls County commissioners and other Magic Valley residents at 1 p.m. at the Snake River Canyon Cemetery in Buhl to honor the sacrifices of three Idaho veterans and one spouse.

As a longtime supporter of our nation’s veterans, Crapo will join the Missing in America Project and Twin Falls County commissioners to honor three recovered veterans, as well as one spouse, at the Snake River National Cemetery for Final Military Honors and Interment. The four individuals passed away in other parts of the United States and were recently identified and returned to Idaho.

The celebration of life will honor the life and sacrifices of the following:

Richard J. Zebert, a U.S. Marine and Purple Heart recipient who fought in the Vietnam War

Richard. E. Wagner, a U.S. Army veteran who fought in Vietnam

Thomas W. Mitchell Jr., a U.S. Army veteran who fought in Vietnam

Ruth H. Sipes Wall, wife of World War II and Korean War veteran William F. Wall

“It is a pleasure to work with Idahoans on these ‘Missing In America Project’ missions,” Coordinator Coleen Florke said. “The collaboration and support from our local officials here in Twin Falls, Funeral Homes, Veteran’s groups, Veterans, and so many people in the community has been inspiring.

"We look forward to having Senator Crapo join us on Friday. We will stand in for the families of three Vietnam veterans and one spouse whose husband served in World War II and the Korean War, whose cremains have remained unclaimed. This service is to remind us and them, ‘You Are Not Forgotten.’”

The Missing in America Project is a nonprofit dedicated to locating, identifying and interring unclaimed remains of American veterans and eligible family members. This is the second ceremony for MIAP at the Snake River Canyon Cemetery.