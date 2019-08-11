{{featured_button_text}}

CAREY — U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch will join city officials in celebrating Carey’s 100th birthday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carey City Hall, 20482 N. Main St.

Mayor Randy Patterson and Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg will be in attendance.

During the public ceremony, the senators will present a statement they submitted along with Rep. Mike Simpson to the Congressional Record: 

“The picturesque community in Blaine County, Idaho, is in a beautiful area rich in history and extraordinary people,” the statement reads. “The residents of Carey have much to celebrate. In addition to building a welcoming community settled in an amazing part of our great state, recreational opportunities abound including skiing, fishing, hiking, biking and hunting. Past and present-day Carey residents have developed Carey into a community built on a foundation of resourcefulness and goodwill with an eye toward how to further grow and make progress for the betterment of its residents.”

