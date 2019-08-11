CAREY — U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch will join city officials in celebrating Carey’s 100th birthday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carey City Hall, 20482 N. Main St.
Mayor Randy Patterson and Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg will be in attendance.
During the public ceremony, the senators will present a statement they submitted along with Rep. Mike Simpson to the Congressional Record:
“The picturesque community in Blaine County, Idaho, is in a beautiful area rich in history and extraordinary people,” the statement reads. “The residents of Carey have much to celebrate. In addition to building a welcoming community settled in an amazing part of our great state, recreational opportunities abound including skiing, fishing, hiking, biking and hunting. Past and present-day Carey residents have developed Carey into a community built on a foundation of resourcefulness and goodwill with an eye toward how to further grow and make progress for the betterment of its residents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.