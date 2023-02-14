With brightly colored paper, cut-out hearts and lots of glitter, children created Valentine’s Day cards Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library.

With the special day upon us, crafty kids made the cards for family, friends and loved ones — “for whoever,” youngster Natalie Lloyd said.

The free event was sponsored by Mid Columbia Bus Co., which provides transportation for several local school districts.

“We decided it would be fun to do something for the community, especially the kids,” said bus company employee Breeanna Lewis, who stayed busy providing children with supplies, as well as cleaning up any wayward glitter.