KETCHUM — Cox Communications will give $10,000 to the local winner of the 2019 Cox Conserves Heroes Award and also recognize all of the nominees from the Wood River Valley on Monday.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lime Light Hotel, 151 Main St. S., Ketchum. Remarks and the program will start at 6 p.m.
The award serves to honor environmental volunteers who create, preserve or enhance shared outdoor spaces in their local communities. The following are the Cox Conserves Heroes nominees:
- David Anderson for his dedication to Wood River Valley land conservation
- Ron Fairfax for his commitment to providing a safe and affordable community space at Hailey Ice/Campion Ice House
- Susan Giannettino for her enthusiastic volunteerism in nearly a dozen community organizations
- Erika Greenberg for her decade of volunteerism leading the WATER Club — We Appreciate the Earth’s Resources
- Bob Knoebel for his efforts with youth outings, responsible fishing and healthy habitats
- Scott Runkel for his advocacy with Hailey Climate Action Coalition and personal commitment to sustainability
- Jane Williams for her volunteerism with Veggie RX
- And one additional volunteer nominee who wished to remain anonymous but devotes time to the Wood River YMCA
The local winner will enter the national Cox Conserves Heroes competition for a chance to win $50,000. The public can vote for the national title beginning Tuesday at CoxConservesHeroes.com.
Over the past 11 years, the Cox Conserves Heroes Program has contributed nearly $1 million to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers across the country.
