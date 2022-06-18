Cowboys win 3 games in 2 days

The Twin Falls Cowboys win three games in two days at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls defeated Desert Oasis 8-1 on July 17 and defeated Post 58 Stayton 7-3 and 5-4 on June 18.
The Twin Falls Cowboys win three games in two days at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls defeated Desert Oasis 8-1 on July 17 and defeated Post 58 Stayton 7-3 and 5-4 on June 18.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Last Tuesday, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to commit Murder and Conspiracy to Deliver Marijuana.
TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured Friday after his parachute became entangled jumping from the Perrine Bridge, the Twin Falls County Sher…
TWIN FALLS — Brandon Groux, a BASE jumper from Montana, does a front flip off the west side of the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge on Friday afte…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Air travelers through Idaho this summer will have more flight choices for making cross-country trips, with Delta Air Lines expanding service between Boise and the nation’s busiest airport.
Congratulations to these families!
Joshua Molina, from Jerome, was found guilty of first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child on June 8.
A Boise woman who was arrested last year in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots pleaded not guilty to the six federal charges against her.
A massive wind farm has been proposed for public property north of the Minidoka National Historic Site near Eden that would double the amount …
Opinion: It’s getting tougher to find qualified teachers willing to work in Idaho. Not that anyone should be surprised. In its survey of more than 90 Idaho school districts, the Idaho State Board of Education found more than 700 teacher vacancies went unfilled by people who had earned a teaching certificate.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.