Cowboys prepare for CSI Boxing Smoker

Several cowboys were found training in a dusty backroom at the Eldon Evans Expo Center on Thursday evening while the Southern Idaho Ag Show hummed nearby.

The cowboys, members of the College of Southern Idaho rodeo team, look to take part in the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker coming up. 

The smoker will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center on the CSI campus. Tickets range from $12 to $30 and can be purchased at https://events.goldbuckleseating.com/tickets/2023-cowboy-cowgirl-boxing-smoker-249908#buy

CSI cowboys train for annual boxing smoker

CSI's Erik Bettencourt wraps his hands before training for the annual boxing smoker Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Bettencourt won his fight in the smoker last year.
CSI cowboys train for annual boxing smoker

CSI's Dane Haas trains for the annual boxing smoker on the heavy bag Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
