COVID variants identified in Twin Falls County, cases on the rise

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District received laboratory confirmation of two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 California variant (B.1.429), and four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) in Twin Falls County.

These cases are in addition to the 16 COVID-19 variant cases confirmed in Blaine County and announced on April 2.

COVID-19 variants are reported to spread more quickly, especially the U.K. variant. Currently, the CDC reports this strain makes up more than a quarter of the cases across the United States and is the most common COVID-19 strain circulating in the country.

In a press briefing last Wednesday, the CDC warned this variant is more transmissible among younger people, spreading especially quickly among youth sports groups and in day care centers.

The health district has seen COVID-19 cases reported in this region nearly double since the end of March. There were 78 cases reported in the last week of March, compared to 150 cases reported last week.

Health officials say it is crucial residents follow public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. These recommendations include:

• Getting vaccinated if you are 16 or older.