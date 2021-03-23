COVID variants confirmed in east Idaho; South Central health offering in-home vaccines

BOISE — Eastern Idaho Public Health said in a statement Monday that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had confirmed the presence of two COVID-19 variant strains in the district: the B.1.1.7 variant, also called the U.K. variant, and the B.1.429 variant, also called the California variant.
It’s not clear how widespread the variants are or if they’re believed to play a role in the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district. District officials directed the Statesman to Health and Welfare for more information, and a spokesperson for Health and Welfare had not responded.
Both variants are more contagious than the original virus, according to the CDC.
A recent spate of COVID-19 cases landed the Idaho Falls and Rexburg metro areas (both in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district) on the New York Times’ list of worst outbreak areas in the country last week at Nos. 1 and 3, respectively. By Monday, Idaho Falls was still No. 1 on the list, and the average number of new daily cases in the area over the past two weeks had grown from about 55 per 100,000 people to 60.9, the Times reported. Rexburg fell to No. 7 though its average number of new daily cases decreased only slightly from 38.9 cases per 100,000 people to 38.5.
Health officials on Monday also reported 338 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, as well as five new COVID-19-related deaths.
One death was reported in each of the following counties: Ada (446 total), Canyon (286 total), Jerome (23 total), Kootenai (193 total) and Twin Falls (126 total). Health and Welfare reports 1,946 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.
Since last March, 177,758 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in Idaho. Nearly 100,000 people are presumed recovered.
South Central health district offering in-home vaccines
South Central Public Health District has partnered with the College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging and several local health care providers to offer in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible Idahoans who are unable to leave their homes.
In a news release, the health district said hundreds of Idahoans use services for homebound individuals. Those people may not be able to leave their homes to receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite being high-risk for health issues.
The Magic Valley Paramedic Community Health Emergency Medical Services (CHEMS) unit, Minidoka Memorial Hospital CHEMS unit, Shoshone Family Medical Center and Luke’s Pharmacy will bring vaccine doses to district residents who can’t leave home. Health officials said rollout dates will vary by county.
Residents can call the district’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-737-1138, or the CSI Office on Aging at 208-736-2122, for more information.