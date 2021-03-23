COVID variants confirmed in east Idaho; South Central health offering in-home vaccines

BOISE — Eastern Idaho Public Health said in a statement Monday that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had confirmed the presence of two COVID-19 variant strains in the district: the B.1.1.7 variant, also called the U.K. variant, and the B.1.429 variant, also called the California variant.

It’s not clear how widespread the variants are or if they’re believed to play a role in the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district. District officials directed the Statesman to Health and Welfare for more information, and a spokesperson for Health and Welfare had not responded.

Both variants are more contagious than the original virus, according to the CDC.

A recent spate of COVID-19 cases landed the Idaho Falls and Rexburg metro areas (both in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district) on the New York Times’ list of worst outbreak areas in the country last week at Nos. 1 and 3, respectively. By Monday, Idaho Falls was still No. 1 on the list, and the average number of new daily cases in the area over the past two weeks had grown from about 55 per 100,000 people to 60.9, the Times reported. Rexburg fell to No. 7 though its average number of new daily cases decreased only slightly from 38.9 cases per 100,000 people to 38.5.