Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued orders for residents to self-isolate starting March 25, 2020.

That order included several restrictions — even social distancing when outside. For outdoor recreation and related industries, the order was clear. Walking, hiking, running, and biking were not prohibited, but a safe distance of 6 feet was required for those who do not live in the same household.

What did outdoor recreationists and industries do then? They followed the guideline and got out, but unforeseeable effects occurred along the path.

In the year since the pandemic took hold on the country, nearly all outdoor industries blossomed. But the influx wasn’t immediate. Certain industries such as skiing and climbing gyms took a hit while others like cycling, state park visits and camping flourished.

Social distancing under the stars

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation reported more people visited Idaho State Parks in 2020 than in any year before — by a margin of more than 1.2 million guests. A combined total of resident and nonresident day users, along with resident and nonresident campers tallied 7,671,582 visitors, blowing away the 2019 record of 6,468,159.

The Thousand Springs State Park seven-unit system recorded increases at Box Canyon and Niagara Springs of 180.06% and 109.41% respectively, but Billingsley Creek, Malad Gorge and Ritter Island saw decreases of 4.82%, 20.47% and 82.82% respectively. The decreases were due in part to closures from the pandemic or construction projects.

“We were unable to give tours to the school groups that usually visit at Ritter Island this year,” Park Manager Dave Lundrum said. “COVID closed the houses at Ritter for a while, but day use brought up the revenues, I think. It supplemented the lost revenue through day use.”

Idaho State Park visits have been slowly increasing over the past seven years, but the monumental jump from 2019 to 2020 was unparalleled. Day visits accounted for 7 million of the total with the remaining 647,743 camper visits. Although camping numbers in 2020 were lower than in 2019, the two-month campground closure during the pandemic affected the decrease.

The number of visitors to popular parks Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo increased 61.26% and 48.95% respectively also.

“At times we were 30% overcapacity,” Park Superintendent Wallace Keck said. “The park was 100% full and 30% of folks were looking for parking spaces or camping sites. But folks were utilizing their parks to get some fresh air and get away from folks.”

He also said camper usage was near its maximum for a large part of the year. Currently, most to all campsites are booked solid for the month of June.

“Folks really have to book ahead to get a site, even on a weekday,” Keck said.

‘Indoor’ outdoor activities regain momentum

Within the first few days of the self-isolate order Gemstone Climbing Center manager and yoga instructor Kim Depew was outside instructing small groups of yogis while following the state’s guidelines. Unfortunately, she hosted only three or four sessions before receiving push back from community members.

“I had people giving me grief about hosting sessions outside with people saying things like, ‘I beg you not to do this,’” DePew said. “The initial criticism was too much to make it worth fighting with people over so I decided to stop. People know the benefits of being outside and mental health is important too, but with the fear escalating so quickly during lockdown and the criticism it was better to put it on pause.”

Back inside, the climbing gym navigated the first two months of the shutdown as best as it could. Panic, depression, uncertainty and confusion all became foreign new norms. The gym closed because it was deemed a non-essential business and had to wait for further instructions from government agencies before letting climbers back in.

“The staff were okay with closing to have some time off,” she said. “I thought offering to them the opportunity to come in and climb while we were closed publicly could help but nobody really wanted to. It was a sad and depressing start.”

During the two months the gym was closed, members canceled memberships, climbing competitions ceased and the wait for answers continued.

USA Climbing, a collaborator with Gemstone, canceled nearly all or all of their climbing competitions, which placed a hardship on the Gemstone competition team, including DePew’s son Keyan DePew. The 11-year-old dropped off the competition team initially as the pandemic ramped up, only to return for a short time. Keyan’s feelings about training for competitions waned, however, knowing no events were scheduled for the season. The same was true for four or five other climbers who either dropped off the team but still climbed some or didn’t come back at all.

In mid-May, the gym was able to open its doors after a two-month closure and as a result, climbers began returning. Gemstone was careful after opening and followed the guidelines wearing masks for staff and customers, washing hands regularly and social distancing. Climbers, yogis, and fitness customers took to the walls and mats more as summer neared.

“The first month seemed slow,” DePew said. “But nobody else had programs going into the summer. Our summer classes with kids became very popular and families started bringing their kids and themselves in on the weekends a lot more. We became an entertainment center for families.”

DePew saw her core yogis return after reopening and she saw an uptick in attendance in the morning yoga session.

By mid-summer, the gym saw increases in family usage and family memberships, college-aged climbers and moms using Gemstone’s homeschool physical education program.

Programs manager Patty McFarling, who has a teaching background, started the physical education program course about a year ago. The program is designed to allow kids to become or stay physically fit and socialize with peers.

“The program is more than climbing,” McFarland said. “Kids get to do other things like obstacle course racing, yoga, and once a month learn about nutrition. It also lets the kids do some cooking (make granola bars, smoothies, fruit kabobs) to further learn more about nutrition.”

The parents get to have their quiet, zen moments too and the kids get to exercise, which can create more focus and engagement in their school work as well she said.