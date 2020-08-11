COVID-19 vaccine study looking for volunteers in Idaho

Volunteers will receive two injections about three weeks apart. They will have follow-up visits over a two-year period and be asked to report any changes in their health.

The study expects to test the vaccine on 30,000 volunteers nationally.

Testing began in April with combined phase 1 and phase 2 trials, to figure out if the vaccine was safe and find the appropriate dose. It is now in a combined phase 2 and phase 3 trial, to find out how effective and durable the vaccine is in protecting a person from COVID-19.

“It is a true phase-3 study, in that they feel confident about the safety in humans for the actual vaccine, and also (about) the dosing that is most effective,” Butuk said. “Phase 3 is to show long-term safety, but also a key question would be how long does (immune protection last)?”

Volunteers will not be charged for the injections or the follow-up visits. They can be reimbursed for time, travel and expenses.

The U.S. government has already placed a $1.95 billion order for 100 million doses of the vaccine. The companies developing the vaccine expect to seek regulatory approval as early as October, while the study is still in process, and to start manufacturing doses by the end of the year, according to a July news release.

To find out if you qualify for the study, visit the Solaris website — solarisclinicalresearch.com/current-trials.html — or call 208-288-0123.