COVID-19 vaccine appointments opening for south-central Idahoans 65 years and older

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District and local health care providers are preparing to open vaccine distribution to priority group 2.2: people over 65 years old on Feb. 1.
“This group includes many of our residents at highest risk for severe cases of COVID-19. We are eager to give them another tool to stay healthy in this pandemic,” health district Director Melody Bowyer said in a statement.
Vaccinating this priority group is expected to take weeks, while Idaho continues to receive a limited number of doses. If the region receives more vaccine, appointments will increase. Some local providers have already started making appointments for this priority group.
South Central Public Health District will reserve the first several of its Monday vaccine clinics for people over the age of 75. This age group historically has the highest death rate from COVID-19.
Because vaccine supply is inconsistent, the health district will only schedule appointments a week in advance to ensure a dose is available for each appointment. Those who qualify for vaccine and would like to set an appointment with the health district, should fill out a form at phd5.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine to be placed on a waiting list. Health district staff will use that list to call and fill all available vaccine appointments in the coming weeks. SCPHD will not provide vaccine to individuals who do not have an appointment.
Other local providers may follow different protocols depending on their own internal policies.
Any residents who qualify for vaccine in group 1 or subgroup 2.1, and haven’t received a dose are encouraged to sign up for a vaccine appointment as soon as possible.
The number of COVID-19 vaccines available in Idaho is limited. Through Jan. 31, first responders including law enforcement officers and dispat…
“We have tens of thousands of residents over the age of 65 who are eager to receive vaccine. Demand for a dose is about to go up dramatically. If you qualify for a dose, don’t wait to sign up for an appointment,” Public Health Division Administrator Logan Hudson said.
Priority Group 1 includes:
- Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients
- Long-term care facility residents and staff (vaccine administration provided through the Pharmacy Partnership Program)
- Outpatient and inpatient clinic/medical staff who are unable to telework
- Home health care providers
- Emergency medical services
- Dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants
- Pharmacists, pharmacy techs and pharmacy aides
- Emergency management response workers
- Coroners
- First responders
- School nurses
Priority group 2.1 includes pre-K-12 school employees and child care workers. The full priority list is available at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
People are asked to honor scheduled appointments. The vaccine has to be prepared in advance. Failing to show for your appointment places that dose at risk, and takes away another person’s chance to be vaccinated.
If you do not qualify for vaccine in any of the current priority groups, you may sign up at phd5.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine for an email update alerting you when vaccine is available and how to sign up.
To find out where to get a COVID-19 test locally, visit get-tested-covid19.org and enter your zip code.