COVID-19 vaccine appointments opening for south-central Idahoans 65 years and older

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District and local health care providers are preparing to open vaccine distribution to priority group 2.2: people over 65 years old on Feb. 1.

“This group includes many of our residents at highest risk for severe cases of COVID-19. We are eager to give them another tool to stay healthy in this pandemic,” health district Director Melody Bowyer said in a statement.

Vaccinating this priority group is expected to take weeks, while Idaho continues to receive a limited number of doses. If the region receives more vaccine, appointments will increase. Some local providers have already started making appointments for this priority group.

South Central Public Health District will reserve the first several of its Monday vaccine clinics for people over the age of 75. This age group historically has the highest death rate from COVID-19.