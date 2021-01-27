COVID-19 situation keeps improving in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley and Idaho continue to see declining COVID-19 case numbers.
Idaho had 3,814 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. That’s the fewest cases the state has seen since early October. It’s a dramatic improvement from the 10,000 or so cases per week the Gem State had during the first couple weeks of December.
The Magic Valley has seen similar decreases in case counts. There were 374 cases here from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26 — that’s a 35% drop in two weeks. The number of Magic Valley cases has fallen 75% since the region set a high of 1,500 cases in a seven-day window in early November.
Blaine County has seen a rise in cases during the last two weeks. The county has placed itself into the “critical risk” category for COVID-19 spread.
During the last seven days, Blaine County had 120 infections. Twin Falls County only had a few more during that window, with 131 cases. For comparison, Blaine County had three times fewer cases than Twin Falls County during the three prior weeks.
Besides Blaine County, all Magic Valley counties are experiencing decreases in case numbers.
The state has seen improvements with COVID-19 hospitalizations, too. Statewide, there are roughly 250 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to nearly 500 people at the start of December.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls has had between 13 and 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations each day during the past two weeks. That’s a lot more hospitalizations than the hospital had during much of the summer — when there were often only a handful of hospitalizations per day — but it’s less than half the November figures.
Idaho has gotten fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine per capita than every state except for South Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, Idaho has fully vaccinated 16,843 people, and administered the first dose (the COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses) to 68,888 people.
In the Magic Valley, 1,393 people have received both doses and 6,655 people have gotten the first dose.
South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said teachers and day care workers have begun to receive vaccinations. Those individuals fall under tier 2.1 of Idaho's multi-tiered vaccination prioritization plan. Tier 1 most includes health care workers, emergency responders and long-term care facility residents.
People over 65 — priority tier 2.2 — will be eligible to get the vaccine starting Feb. 1. Those vaccinations are expected to take weeks, as the state continues to receive a limited number of doses. The South Central Public Health District is reserving the first vaccine clinics for people over 75. You can get on the vaccine waitlist through the South Central Public Health District's website.
Bodily said people who fall under the priority groups 1 through 2.1 should sign up for a vaccine appointment as soon as possible.
COVID-19 has now killed 1,714 Idahoans and 231 Magic Valley residents.