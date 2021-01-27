COVID-19 situation keeps improving in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley and Idaho continue to see declining COVID-19 case numbers.

Idaho had 3,814 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. That’s the fewest cases the state has seen since early October. It’s a dramatic improvement from the 10,000 or so cases per week the Gem State had during the first couple weeks of December.

The Magic Valley has seen similar decreases in case counts. There were 374 cases here from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26 — that’s a 35% drop in two weeks. The number of Magic Valley cases has fallen 75% since the region set a high of 1,500 cases in a seven-day window in early November.

Blaine County has seen a rise in cases during the last two weeks. The county has placed itself into the “critical risk” category for COVID-19 spread.

During the last seven days, Blaine County had 120 infections. Twin Falls County only had a few more during that window, with 131 cases. For comparison, Blaine County had three times fewer cases than Twin Falls County during the three prior weeks.

Besides Blaine County, all Magic Valley counties are experiencing decreases in case numbers.