COVID-19 situation improving, Magic Valley doctor says

TWIN FALLS — New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are “headed in the right direction.”

That’s according to Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River. Kern spoke at Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting.

“Both hospitalizations and total counts of patients being diagnosed with COVID are on their way down,” Kern said, noting that there are still ICU patients with COVID-19 in the Magic Valley.

For the past five weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Idaho has been relatively consistent. Each week has had between roughly 3,000 and 4,000 new cases. The number of cases in the Magic Valley has been somewhat flat, too, falling in the 200 to 300 range each week.

St. Luke’s has begun publicly sharing much of its data on testing and hospitalizations through an online COVID-19 dashboard. According to the new dashboard, the number of people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 has decreased recently.

For instance, on July 19, St. Luke’s saw an influx of 87 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Those 87 hospitalizations were the most in a day during the pandemic, and they represented 22% of all St. Luke’s daily hospitalizations.