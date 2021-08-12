COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high

TWIN FALLS — Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high-risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.
The health district releases a report every two weeks. Thursday's report, which uses data through Aug. 7, moves Blaine, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties to high risk. Camas, Cassia and Lincoln are at moderate risk.
"Nearly all of our counties are seeing big increases in reported COVID-19 cases," the health district said. "Our local hospitals are also reporting high impact and, in some cases, services that have to be diverted to a different hospital. Cases are increasing so quickly, case investigation efforts are impacted.
"Please choose actions to help slow the spread of this disease. This includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and staying home when you are sick."
In Twin Falls, the average new case rate and positive rate are almost double what they were two weeks ago, the health district said.
Minidoka, Jerome, Gooding and Blaine counties each have an outbreak in a long-term care facility; Twin Falls County has outbreaks in six such facilities.
The health district said it is also investigating outbreaks in the Cassia and Blaine county jails.
Statewide, nearly 99% of residents who got COVID-19 since Jan. 1 were not vaccinated. Nearly 99% of hospitalizations because of COVID-19 since Jan. 1 have been people who weren't vaccinated. State officials also say nearly all deaths because of COVID-19 in Idaho since January are among people not vaccinated.
But Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation with about half of people ages 12 and up fully vaccinated, compared with 58% nationally. And cases here have been rising rapidly in the state in the past month.
St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center began canceling some surgeries and other procedures earlier this week and has been sending patients to other hospitals. Other hospitals in the state have begun to do the same.