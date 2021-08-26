COVID-19 risk level moves to critical in most of Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The risk of COVID-19 has reached critical levels in most of the Magic Valley, according to the South Central Public Health District's latest regional assessment.

The health district releases new assessments every two weeks. Each of the eight counties within the district moved up at least one risk level in the assessment released Thursday, while Cassia County moved up two levels.

Six of the eight counties in the health district's jurisdiction are now at critical levels. Camas and Lincoln counties are at high risk.

This most recent report, which uses data from Aug. 8-24, reflects increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and being admitted to hospitals due to the virus.

"All local hospitals are reporting critical impact because of staffing, cases and standard hospital needs from our community," the health district said in a Facebook post accompanying the new assessment. "Some departments are diverting care, and some hospitals have to temporarily divert all critical care until a new bed opens up."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}