COVID-19 risk level moves to critical in most of Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The risk of COVID-19 has reached critical levels in most of the Magic Valley, according to the South Central Public Health District's latest regional assessment.
The health district releases new assessments every two weeks. Each of the eight counties within the district moved up at least one risk level in the assessment released Thursday, while Cassia County moved up two levels.
Six of the eight counties in the health district's jurisdiction are now at critical levels. Camas and Lincoln counties are at high risk.
This most recent report, which uses data from Aug. 8-24, reflects increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and being admitted to hospitals due to the virus.
"All local hospitals are reporting critical impact because of staffing, cases and standard hospital needs from our community," the health district said in a Facebook post accompanying the new assessment. "Some departments are diverting care, and some hospitals have to temporarily divert all critical care until a new bed opens up."
Health officials have said the vast majority of people being hospitalized are unvaccinated. Dr. Joshua Kern, area chief medical officer for St. Luke's, recently told the Times-News that 95% of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital system are unvaccinated.
Vaccination rates in Idaho and in the Magic Valley lag behind the national level. About 48.1% of the state’s population older than 12 is completely vaccinated, while nearly 60.5% of people of the same age are vaccinated nationwide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.
Three Magic Valley counties are in the top five in the state when measuring the seven-day moving average for COVID-19 case rates. Jerome is second in the state with an average of 99.5 cases per 100,000, while Twin Falls is fourth with 65.6 per 100,000 and Gooding is fifth with 56.5 per 100,000.
In its assessment, the health district states "at the critical level, communities have reached a tipping point for uncontrolled spread."
At this level, mitigation strategies that local jurisdictions may consider include mask requirements, stay-at-home orders and event or business closures, the assessment states.